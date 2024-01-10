The Provost, Federal College Technical (FCET), Isu in Onicha local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Professor Okey Okechukwu, has noted that the college is presently awarding National Certificate Examination (NCE) and Degree to their students without recourse to any other tertiary institution.

This, according to him, is as President Ahmed Bola Tinubu granted dual mode status to the College to train students for NCE and degree programmes.

Provost of the college, Professor Okey Okechukwu disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki the state capital.

The Provost noted that the law which authorised the college to run NCE and degree programmes has been assented to by the President.

The Provost also noted that the college has also been accredited to run pre-NCE programme for those candidates seeking admission but are deficient in their basic admission requirements.

“The college was granted dual mode status which means that the college can admit and train students for both NCE and Degree programmes without recourse to any other tertiary institution.

“We have been authorised by law duly assented to by the president to run both NCE and Degree programme within our college. A milestone which eluded many colleges but is available to us on a platter.

“We have also been accredited to run pre-NCE programme for those candidates seeking admission but are deficient in their basic admission requirements namely at the O’level certifications and JAMB results”, he stated.

Okechukwu further explained that a total of 215 staff have been employed by the college, stressing that the college was in robust state to handle students’ expectations for a flourishing enviable tertiary institution that can compete with the global best standard.

“It is pertinent to state that within this short period, the staff strength rose from four (4) principal officers to Two hundred and nine staff 219) in the college. This magic was achieved through dogged effort, which earned the college twice establishment waiver from the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. This feat generated double barred positive effect on the college and society, namely The college and the society namely:

“The establishment and citing of the college in this hinterland has been used to remove two hundred and fifteen applicants from the street and labour market into a proudly resourceful individual in the society, secondly, we have been able to raise staff need for the takeoff and smooth administration of the college in both academic and non-teaching needs.

“The college is in robust state to handle the students’ expectation for a flourishing enviable tertiary institution that can compete with the global best standard without shortcuts and undue speed,” the Provost stated.

