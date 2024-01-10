Katsina, Funtua, and Daura have decided on a new avenue to improve access to justice, particularly for individuals and small businesses.

This move, aligned with the state administration’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly climate, involves efficient and transparent dispute resolution mechanisms.

During the official inauguration at the Katsina State High Court, Governor Malam Dikko Radda emphasised that these courts empower citizens to seek legal redress and resolve disputes more efficiently.

Represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Jikamshi, the Director General of the Katsina Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), the governor highlighted the essential role of these courts in providing quick and cost-effective resolutions for disputes involving small amounts of money.

Jikamshi, recognising the transformative impact of the courts on creating an inclusive and investor-friendly environment, stated that they play a pivotal role in building confidence among investors, encouraging entrepreneurship, and promoting economic development.

Additionally, he announced that Katsina State holds the fifth position in the sub-nationals ranking by the Ease of Doing Business Council.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Advisor to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, commended the State Chief Judge and the judiciary for the successful commissioning of the small claims courts.

In his remark, the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Hon. Justice Musa Danladi, stressed the importance of keeping the judiciary aligned with the digital era for quicker justice dispensation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…