Fayemi condemns attack on church, deploys medical help to Ondo

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

The Governor of Ekiti State and Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condemned the attack by gunmen in Owo, Ondo State, in which scores of innocent worshippers were feared killed during a Holy Mass on Pentecost on Sunday.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the attack as vile, barbaric and callous, adding that,” there can never be any justification for the heinous behaviour of the assailants.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), also commiserated with the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN the people of Ondo State over the sad incident.

He urged security agencies in the state to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law, tasking them to remain vigilant.

In solidarity with the sister state, Fayemi also directed the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, to immediately send human and medical resources to Ondo State.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly act should not go unpunished. We call on relevant security agencies in the state to spring into action and ensure that they are brought to book.


“Our condolences to the Government and good people of Ondo State as well as families that lost their loved ones in the carnage.”

