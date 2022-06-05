Oke-Ogun elders raise alarm over insecurity, invasion of herders

The Federal and Oyo State governments have been called upon to beef up security in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State by equipping security agencies more and also enforcing Anti-Open Grazing Law that was promulgated in 2020.

Oke-Ogun Council of Elders (OCE) made the call in an 11- point Communiqué signed by its spokesman, Comrade Jare Ajayi, a copy of which was made available to newsmen at the end of its mid-year meeting held in Ibadan last Thursday, following the continued occurrence of herders/farmers’ clashes and increased influx of Fulanis from outside Nigeria which has increased insecurity problem in the area, manifesting in kidnapping, raping, and armed robbery cases.

At the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Council’s President, Otunba Bamidele Dada, OON, former Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources, the elders called on the governments and security agencies to be firmer in dealing with the situation.

This was just as the elders charged the Federal Government to complete work on the long-abandoned Ikere Gorge Dam, as well as the Oyo State government to set up an Oke-Ogun Development Commission “to encourage and accelerate development in the area in view of its age-long neglect.”

On insecurity in the area, they particularly decried the situation in which when farmers and herders had clashes, security agencies, especially the police, tended to take side with the herders “even when the farmer is the victim.”





OCE, while making the call against the disruption of “smooth socio-economic activities particularly agricultural practices and commercial activities” in the area, sadly recalled that instances abound in which when, for instance, a cow ate tubers or grains sprayed with chemicals in a farm and something happened to the cattle, the farmer would be forced to pay for the dead cow even when it was the cattle that came to the farm, and further calling on security agencies, especially the police, to ensure fairness and justice in their handling of farmers/herders’ clashes.

They called on the Oyo State government to, without further delay, commence the enforcement of the Anti-Open Grazing Law enacted in November 2019.

“This takes the form of farmers being penalized even when the farmer is the victim. Instances abound in which when, for instance, a cow ate tubers or grains sprayed with chemicals in a farm and something happened to the cattle, the farmer would be forced to pay for the dead cow even when it was the cattle that came to the farm. In this respect, security agencies, especially the Police, are called upon to ensure fairness and justice in their handling of farmers/herders’ clashes,” the communiqué stated.

Speaking further, the Council noted with concern the strike action embarked upon by members of the Vigilante Group established by various local government councils in Oke-Ogun as a result of imprecise remuneration and poor welfare.

The Council, therefore, urged the governments concerned to, as a matter of urgency, respond positively to the demands of the striking security personnel as their service, according to the body, is very critical.

On mining activities in the area, the elders in the communiqué appealed to both the Federal and Oyo State governments to take positive actions on the matter with a view to ensuring that the local people benefit – unlike the present situation in which outsiders, including non-Nigerians, derive greater benefits through the illegal mining activities going on there.

“Oke-Ogun Elders called on the Federal and state governments to ensure that the natural resources with which the area is endowed are exploited for the benefit of the people of the area, the people of Oyo State and that of Nigeria as a whole,” the communiqué further stated.

They, however, commended the Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, for various developmental projects his administration was carrying out in Oke-Ogun.

According to them, these include the Saki Township road, Iseyin-Oyo Road, Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road, Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road, LAUTECH Campus in Iseyin, among others.

The Council appealed to politicians in Oke-Ogun, in Oyo State and Nigeria, in general, to be more committed to the welfare and security of the people, while also calling on them to ensure that the forthcoming elections were conducted under an atmosphere of peace, devoid of violence, thuggery and violence.

The elders equally urged the politicians and the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the elections were free, fair and credible.