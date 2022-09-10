Fashion is inseparable from entertainment ― TryOtherGuys

Ace fashionpreneur and Creative Director, TryOtherGuys, Noah Otun has stated that fashion is inseparable from entertainment.

Noah explained that fashion is an expression of the thought process via wear and clothing.

He gave this explanation while speaking on his journey from being a Chef to the fashion space on Sunday in Lagos.

The Creative Director said his dad wanted him to be a Chef so he could have someone like himself in the hospitality sector.

Noah, who said he did not throw away the idea but went to culinary school, noted that fashion had been his thing for a long time.

While touching on his brand, Otun explained that the name “TryOtherGuys” was birthed from his experience growing up.

According to him, it is important not to allow one’s background to relegate one to the ground; hence, one should pick up faith and be optimistic even if all is seemingly not fine.

He stated that his fashion story is an inspirational source for those struggling to put their lives together, admonishing them not to stop because their breakthrough is nearby through hardwork, dedication and prayers.

Noah described his brand as the Number one urban streetwear fashion brand in Africa, with the vision to expand beyond Africa.

TryOtherGuys is a luxury fashion brand for T-shirts, belts, bags, Shirts, sneakers, hoodies, sandals and so many others.

