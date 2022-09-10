ImpactHER boss shortlisted for 2022 Global Heroes Women’s award

The global Heroes Women Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo! Finance showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity and Efe Ukala was one of the three African women on the list of 100 women executives.

The Heroes Women lists compiled by the diversity and inclusion organisation, featured other notable women, CEO of Bank of Ireland; among many others.

Efe was recognized based on the positive impact she’s had on thousands of women globally. Efe is the founder of ImpactHER, an impact-driven non-profit organisation that has directly supported over 50,000 women (at no cost to them) across 53 African countries.

ImpactHER empowers African female entrepreneurs by bridging the gender business financing gap to help African female entrepreneurs realize their full economic potential.

Speaking about this recognition, Ms Ukala says “I am deeply honoured to be amongst highly respectable and exceptional women listed on the 2022 global Heroes Women Executives role model list by Yahoo! Finance and INvolve.

“Your kind acknowledgement reminds me there is a lot more work to be done. It is vital that we continue to break barriers, both institutional and structural, that impede women’s growth in the business sector which would trickle down to making the world a better place. It is to our collective benefit for the human race to do so.

“This recognition renews my vigour and commitment to doing my best to ensure that women in Africa and all around the world have access to opportunities that would improve their lives, the lives of their children, family as well as businesses. Thank you, Yahoo! Finance and the INvolve team for this recognition and honour.”

Founder & CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu Obe said they selected the honorees based on their business achievements and impact on gender diversity and inclusion inside and outside of the workplace.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



