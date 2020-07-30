The family of Late Senator Ayo Fasanmi, on Thursday, said that the deceased would be buried next week Tuesday.

This disclosure was made in Osogbo by one of the children of Late Fasanmi, Mr Afolabi Fasanmi, during an interview with Tribune Online.

He explained that the family would liaise with the Osun State government regarding Fasanmi’s burial arrangements of their patriarch.

It would be recalled that the deceased passed on in his residence at Osogbo on Wednesday night after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Osun State government has described Late Fasanmi as a humble and selfless leader, who contributed to the social and political development of the South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, the state government said: “Pa Fasanmi was an epitome of humility, selflessness and integrity. He made enviable and remarkable contributions to his profession, to the socio-political development of Yorubaland, and to the nation at large.”

According to the statement, “In the old Western Nigeria, Pa Fasanmi served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation. He was National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in 1977, elected into the Senate in 1979, and became a member of the House of Representatives in 1983.

“He also served with the National Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994, as a member. Baba Fasanmi was a leader who demonstrated his love for our great country in many laudable ways, but more heart-warming was how he showed optimal concern for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and how he held leaders accountable on their promises of good governance.”

‘We also recognise how much Osogbo and Osun State as a whole meant to Pa Fasanmi, who was transferred to Osogbo as a Pharmacist in 1951, and he chose to live here till he took his last breath. His Alekuwodo residence became a make-shift Secretariat for a number of causes and movements of national relevance,” the statement concluded.

