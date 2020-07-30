Arik Air recommences flights to Benin, Jos, Owerri, Asaba

Arik Air is continuing its phased restart of domestic flight operations post COVID-19 lockdown with the resumption of services to four additional airports of Benin, Jos, Owerri and Asaba.

According to the airline, while flights to Benin, Jos and Owerri Airports will resume on Monday, August 3, 2020, flights to Asaba Airport will resume on August 10, 2020.

Arik Air said it will be operating separate daily flights from Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 1, Ikeja, Lagos to Benin and Jos Airports just as flights from Lagos to Owerri will operate thrice-weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while flights to Asaba will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Arik Air had earlier on July 8 and July 11 resumed flights from Lagos to Abuja and Port Harcourt respectively even as it had on July 28 added two more destinations, Kano and Yola.

In a statement issued by the media manager of the airline, Ola Adebanji, the airline reminded passengers of the need to use their face masks at every stage of their flights and arrive at least one and a half hours before their scheduled departure time.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu elaborated: “The resumption of flights to four additional destinations is a fulfilment of our promise to continually review our operations as more airports are opened. We will always have the safety and best interest of our customers at heart in all of our decisions.”