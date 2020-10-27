FAO Representative presents his credentials to ECOWAS

THE Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Fred Kafeero, presented his letters of credence to the regional body’s Commission President, H.E lean-Claude KassiBrou.

The ceremony took place at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters located in the Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

During their discussion, they both reiterated cormmitment to strengthen cooperation and to jointly drive agriculture and food systems transformation in the region.

ECOWAS is made up of fifteen member countries that are located in the Western African region which are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Mr. Kafeero, a Ugandan national, was appointed by the FAO Director General, Qu Dongyu, as the FAO Representative in Nigeria and to the ECOWAS effective from July 6, 2020.

On August 28 this year, he also presented his credentials to Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja.

Mr. Kafeero was FAO Representative in the United Republic of Tanzania prior to his current assignment. He previously served as a Forestry Expert with FAO in Uganda and at its Headquarters in Rome, Italy.

