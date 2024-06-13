THE Federal Ministry of Health has appointed Ms. Omolola Olubukunola Fakeye as the substantive Director of Administration at Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Fakeyes’ appointment with effect from May 31st, 2024, makes her the first female to hold the position of Director of Administration in the hospital’s 62-year history.

Ms. Fakeye was born on the 19th of February, 1971, in Lagos State, where she also had her primary, secondary, and advanced level (AL) education.

She also graduated from the University of Ibadan with both a B.Sc. and an MSc in Political Science, specialising in Public Administration in 1995 and 1998, respectively, and she further obtained her MBA (finance) from Lagos State University (LASU) in 2005.

She is a seasoned human resources practitioner, holding a license to practice, and has over 25 years of experience in Lagos University Teaching Hospital, including significant roles such as accreditation desk officer; secretary, board of studies for LUTH schools; secretary, LUTH schools, academic board; head, human resources division, LUTH; and head, corporate services/pro, LUTH.

She lectured management at the School of Health Information Management for 18 years and was an examiner with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management for over 13 years, among others.

In December 2023, she was appointed as the Acting Director of Administration. In this role, Ms. Omolola O. Fakeye oversees and manages the administrative functions, leveraging her extensive experience to drive excellence and growth.

Ms. Fakeye’s leadership is characterised by a deep commitment to efficiency, innovation, and the highest standards of healthcare administration.

She aims to enhance operational effectiveness, foster a supportive and professional environment for staff, and ensure the delivery of superior healthcare services. Her visionary approach and strategic initiatives are set to propel LUTH towards achieving greater milestones in healthcare administration and patient care, reinforcing the hospital’s reputation as a leading institution.

