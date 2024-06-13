UNICEF has called for the speedy passage of the Social Protection Bill in Oyo State to safeguard the interests of children and ensure that over half a million children in the state that are poor and deprived of access to basic social services could have succour.

Ms. Celine Lafoucriere, UNICEF’s Chief of Lagos Field Office, made this call at the advocacy dialogue by the UNICEF Lagos office in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and involving members of the Oyo Statehouse of Assembly in Ibadan.

Lafoucriere said that the passage and enforcement of the Social Protection Bill is the only way forward to ensure that children and families are safeguarded from economic shocks and social vulnerability in Oyo State.

She declared, “Oyo is a priority state for UNICEF. Our children, adolescents, and young people are our future and what will make the fabric of tomorrow’s economic growth in Oyo State.

If we want to see an economically thriving Oyo state, we have no choice but to invest in children today and to prioritise their rights to the basic social services, such as access to clean water and sanitation, nutrition, health, protection, and education.

“We are accountable collectively to take the decisions and actions that will lift them out of poverty. The House of Assembly plays a central role in fulfilling those rights for the child as lawmakers. As such, UNICEF calls on you to support the speedy passage of laws that safeguard the interests of children, such as the Social Protection Bill, which is the only way forward for the PACE setter state.”

Ms. Lafoucriere also urged them to continue to push for increased budget allocation for children, adolescents, and young people across sectors.

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, in a good will message delivered by Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin stated that the Oyo State House of Assembly will do all things humanly possible, wherever the need be, to make amendments to the existing law and to initiate a new bill where there is a vacuum, in order to ensure the rights of children in the state.

He added, “Your contributions have been instrumental in driving our shared vision and fostering progress within our community. The House remains committed to advancing policy and initiatives that promote the well-being and prosperity of all citizens.”

Earlier, Oyo State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musibau Babatunde, speaking through the permanent secretary of his ministry, Dr Sunday Ojelabi, applauded UNICEF for its support to the government to publish the social protection policy, train all local government staff on the National Chart of Accounts, and draw up the Agenda 2040 of the state, among others.

