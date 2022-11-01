Faith-based organisation donates relief materials to flood victims in Benue

A faith-based organisation known as The Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints on Tuesday donated Food and non-food items worth over N100 million to victims of the flood disaster in Benue.

The regional manager of the faith-based organisation, Charles Adebayo presented the list of items to the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom in Makirdi.

Adenayo said that the donation was their own contribution to ameliorate the suffering of flood victims in the state.

According to him “We came to the knowledge of the recent flood disaster in Benue state and the humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has come to offer its hands of assistance to support our brothers and sisters who have been affected by the attacks in various communities.

“As a result of the information we had, we have put together some humanitarian goods worth 150,000 dollars.

“The items include 800 bags of rice, 800 bags of beans, 200 bags of semovita, 200 cartons of beverages, 200 palm oil splits, vegetable oil splits, 400 cartons of noodles, 200 cartons of spices, 500 sachets of salt, sugar, 400 bags of garri and 1,500 sachets of crayfish.

“We also have other items like buckets, toilet soap, and bar soap among others.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Mission President, Hosborn Usi, represented by the First Councillor in the Enugu, Nigeria Mission, Godwin Timiun, said the church had been on the ground in Benue since 2014.

He said that the church had at several times extended its arm of the charity.

“When such things happen, the church does not only look at its membership but extends to non-members,” adding that the items were for victims of the recent flood disaster

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom appreciated the gesture of the faith-based organisation and promised that the items donated will be evenly distributed to the affected people.

