Fire guts Anambra Broadcasting Service in Awka

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Fire has gutted a part of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), the state government-owned broadcast station.

It was gathered that the fire reportedly started in the early hours of Monday, October 31, from one of the buildings in the station.

A source said for six hours, firefighters battled to stop the fire before it was eventually extinguished.

The cause of the fire at the time of filling this report could not be ascertained, nor has the management of the station stated the cause.

The Managing Director of ABS, Sir Chido Obidiegwu was reported to have expressed shock over the incident but thanked God that no life of the staff of the establishment was lost to the incident.

Anambra State commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu was also said to have visited the scene over the unexpected incident.

