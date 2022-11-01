Fire guts Anambra Broadcasting Service in Awka

Fire has gutted a part of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), the state government-owned broadcast station.

It was gathered that the fire reportedly started in the early hours of Monday, October 31, from one of the buildings in the station.

A source said for six hours, firefighters battled to stop the fire before it was eventually extinguished.

The cause of the fire at the time of filling this report could not be ascertained, nor has the management of the station stated the cause.

The Managing Director of ABS, Sir Chido Obidiegwu was reported to have expressed shock over the incident but thanked God that no life of the staff of the establishment was lost to the incident.

Anambra State commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu was also said to have visited the scene over the unexpected incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gunmen Abduct Four Ibadan-Bound Travellers In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four travellers in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Ekiti State…

Only Few Cities In Nigeria Have Plans —NITP President

Olutoyin Ayinde is the President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP). In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, the number one town planner in Nigeria…

2023 Census: Population Commission Unveils Recruitment Portal

The National Population Commission (NPC), has officially launched its e-recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the 2023 census…

Miyetti Allah Lists Conditions For Peace In Troubled Communities





The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio-cultural Association, on Monday listed conditions and measures that government and communities must take to restore lasting peace, unity and tolerance…

“If You Check Your Breasts Every Month, You Don’t Have To Die Of Breast Cancer” ― Prof. Ogu

Professor Rosemary Ogu, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, has declared that with a monthly check on the breasts, no one can die of cancer…