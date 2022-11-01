2023: Kwankwaso unveils 25-chapter blueprint, promises a workable Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has unveiled his blueprint just as he promised a new Nigeria where the economy, agriculture, security and education will be given top priority.

Kwankwaso who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday said capable, competent and hard-working Nigerians will be appointed into key and sensitive positions that will make Nigeria one of the best-run economies in the world.

He said the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Trade and Investment, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Port Authority will be handled by Nigerians with the highest level of competence while a sound and knowledgeable National Economic Adviser will also be appointed.

According to him his government will employ, explore and deplore maximum use of technology to secure Nigeria adding that there will be a complete overhaul of security architecture to secure the country from internal and external aggressions.

He also promised to take care of the out-of-school children across the country through the construction of 500,000 classroom blocks across the country with a presence in all 774 local government areas. And also added that corruption will be exposed while the civil servants and the public servants will be made, to be honest, transparent and accountable.

“After 16 years of PDP and 8 years of APC leadership resulting in persistent insecurity, unprecedented economic crises, mass unemployment, increased poverty and destitution, growing and uncontrolled inflation, the collapse of social services including education and health services, increased corruption and graft and increased mistrust and division, the Nigerian citizens are dissatisfied and disappointed and are yearning for a positive change.

“The choice in the 2023 general elections is clear: A New and Better Nigeria that the NNPP is poised to put in place or the continuation of the status quo, ” the NNPP presidential candidate stated.

