Faith and power (V)

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

God Almighty declares in Holy Qur’an 3:26-27: “Say: “O God! Lord of Power (and Rule) Thou givest power to whom Thou pleasest and Thou strippest off power from whom Thou pleasest thou enduest with honor whom Thou pleasest and Thou bringest low whom Thou pleasest; in Thy hand is all good. Verily over all things Thou hast power. Thou causest the night to gain on the day and Thou causest the day to gain on the night; Thou bringest the living out of the dead and thou bringest the dead out of the living; and Thou givest sustenance to whom Thou pleasest without measure.”

Meanwhile, how do we achieve true faith in the heart of man so that these actions may be divine in nature? How do we make man to have true faith so that evil may be suppressed in the land? How do we make man exercise true faith in the Almighty so that the animalistic tendencies in him may be totally suppressed?

By the thoughts of Imam Abu Hamid Muhammad Ibn Muhammad Al-Ghazali, there is something of the pig, the dog, the devil, and the saint in man. The pig is appetite which is repulsive not for its form but for its lust and gluttony. The dog is passion, which barks and bites, causing injury to others. The devil is the attribute, which instigates the natures of pig and dog in man, embellishes them and bedims the sight of reason, which is the divine attribute.

The divine attribute, if properly attended to, would repeal the evil by exposing its character. It would properly control appetite and the passions. But when man fails to obey the dictates of reason as nurtured by faith, these three other attributes of pig, dog and devil prevail over him and cause him ruin.

Unfortunately, such types of men abound in the society today. And that is why we live in fear and insecurity. That is why we live in hunger, despite the riches of agriculture and petrol-dollar. That is why we witness daily the killing of gem in the society despite their importance to societal progress. That is why we kill one another in the name of tribal and ethnic sentiments despite our closeness in blood and relations.

In his identification of men of weak faith, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) states that the nine signs of men of weak faith are: One, sins without remorse: As Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said in one of His hadiths: “All of my followers will be forgiven except those who commit sins openly. Such is the case of a man who committed a sin at night and Allah had his sins concealed till the morning comes. But he says openly: ‘O so and so, I did such and such yesterday.’ Allah had covered his sin, but he uncovered the veil of Allah from it” (Bukhari). Two, worship without attention: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said in one of his hadiths: “Allah does not accept the supplication from an inattentive, heedless heart” (Tirmidhi). Three, stiffness of the heart: Allah Almighty says: “And yet, after this your hearts hardened and became like rocks, or even harder” (Qur’an 2:74). Therefore, if our hearts become hard and do not move on any kind of calamity or are insensitive to the difficulties of people, then it surely is a sign of weak faith and we as Muslims need to consider it for improvement.

Four, no effect of the Holy Qur’an: If someone has grown impervious to the verses of Qur’an or who does not value them so that they may have an effect, it is a sign of weak faith and like all other symptoms it also requires immediate attention. If you are a Muslim and think this symptom is present in you, you are strongly advised to start paying attention towards Qur’an to develop a strong spiritual bond. Qur’an is the strongest and most soul-shaking book that is available on the face of this earth. The verses of it directly affect the heart of a person and motivate a person towards the path of righteousness and continuing on the path of faith. When we learn the Qur’an, in addition to the effect the verses have on our soul, there is the message of the verses as well that can help us change our lives for the better and grow stronger in faith. The Holy Qur’an 17:41 says: “We have explained (things) in various (ways) in this Qur’an, in order that they may receive admonition, but it only increases their flight (from the truth).” Qur’an 17 verse 45-46 explains: “When thou dost recite the Qur’an, We put, between thee and those who believe not in the Hereafter, a veil invisible: And We put coverings over their hearts (and minds) lest they should understand the Qur’an, and deafness into their ears: when thou dost commemorate thy Lord and Him alone in the Qur’an, they turn on their backs, fleeing (from the truth).”

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Isra, 17:82 declares: “We send down (stage by stage) In the Qur-ān that which Is a healing and a mercy to those who believe: To the unjust it causes Nothing but loss after loss”. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) then suggests the recitation of five verses as healing and mercy for such people that are not inspired by the Holy Qur’an. The verses are one, Almighty Allah tests believers in Qur’an 29:2, “Do men think that they will be left alone on saying, “We believe”, And that they will not Be tested?”. Two, Rely on Almighty Allah alone, in Qur’an 65:3, “And He provides for him from (sources) he never could imagine. And if any one puts his trust In God, sufficient is (God) For him. For God will surely accomplish His purpose: verily for all things Has God appointed a due proportion”. Three, kindness in character, in Qur’an 2:263, “Kind words and the covering of faults are better than charity followed by injury. God is free of all wants and he is Most Forbearing”. Four, supplicate to Almighty Allah, as contained in Qur’an 2:186, “When my servants ask thee concerning Me, (Allah) I am indeed close (to them); I listen to the prayer of every suppliant when he calleth on Me; let them also with a will listen to My call and believe in Me; that they may walk in the right way”. Five, avoid backbiting, as in Qur’an 49:12, “O ye who believe! Avoid suspicion as much (as possible): for suspicion in some cases is a sin: And spy not on each other, nor speak ill of each other behind their backs. Would any of you like to eat the flesh of his dead brother? Nay, ye would abhor it … But fear God: For God is oft-returning, Most Merciful”. Six, God Almighty has not forsaken you during your hard times, Qur’an 93:3 says, “Thy Guardian-Lord Hath not forsaken thee, nor is He displeased”.

Furthermore, patience and forgiveness are the fifth: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a hadith: “Iman is patience and forgiveness.” (Tirmidhi). 6. The detestation of arrogance can be guessed through the following hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “The one who is pleased that the slaves of Allah stand up for him, then let him be assured of his place in the Fire.” (Bukhari). Seven, another vice in the character of a person that represents the weakening of faith is the presence of greed. Prophet (PBUH) said in a hadith: “Iman and covetousness can never come together in the heart of a slave.” (Nasai). Eight, not going for small good deeds: As Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said in a hadith: “Do not belittle any small act of kindness even if it is to pour water from your bucket into the vessel of the one who asks for it or to talk to your brother with a cheerful face.” (Ahmed). And 9. Feeling for other believers: Prophet (PBUH) said: “A believer feels pain for the believers, just as the body feels distress over what is troubling the head.” (Ahmad).

May Allah save us from the misapplication of our faith and power so that we may live in peace, harmony and concord.

