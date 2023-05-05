CLAIM: A recent post on a Nigerian-owned newspaper (not Tribune) claimed Napoli talisman, Victor Osimhen is the first Nigerian player to clinch Serie A.

Osimhen makes history, becomes Nigeria's first Serie A winner https://t.co/B21eOb5pEo — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) May 4, 2023

FULL TEXT

Victor Osimhen made history on Thursday night after putting up a brilliant performance that secured all-important point for his team Napoli to be crowned Serie A champions.

The Nigerian, leading the race for the Italian Serie A golden boot, netted in the 52nd minute to cancel Sandi Lovric’s first-half strike, a goal that sent fans into raptures in Naples.

The newspaper had taken to its verified Twitter handle to announce the much-awaited victory with the caption ‘Osimhen makes history, becomes Nigeria’s first Serie A winner’.

VERIFICATION

Contrary to the claim, Victor Osimhen is not the first Nigerian to win the Scudetto.

Our findings, however, reveal Obafemi Martins was the first Nigerian to achieve the feat in the 2005/06 season with Inter Milan.

VERDICT

The claim ‘Osimhen makes history, becomes Nigeria’s first Serie A winner’ is false and misleading.

