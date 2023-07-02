Super Eagles star and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has met with Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

Elumelu took to Instagram to post pictures of their meeting, where Osimhen was seen presenting Napoli signed jersey to the Elumelu family on Monday.

“We are all proud of you 🦅 🇳🇬 “, he captioned.

Recall Osimhen arrived in Nigeria a few weeks ago to unwind following a demanding season with Italian powerhouse Napoli, and he has been enjoying the time of his life ever since.