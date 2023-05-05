Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Gum Zaar-select of Sayawa community in Bauchi state, 71 years old, Air Commodore Ishaku Komo (rtd), and 6 others for the Offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Inciting Disturbance of the public Peace, Mischief by fire, Causing Grievous Hurt and Culpable homicide.

Others arrested with the traditional ruler are: Matthew Ishaya, 56 years; 65 years Yakubu Bala; Appolos Hassan, 72 years;

Nathaniel Joshua, 40 years; Abenagu Zakka, aged 30yrs and James Dajum, aged 65 years. The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, also denied a media publication on a popular Online platform that the arrest of the traditional ruler has an ethno-religious and political undertone.

According to a press statement by the PPRO, made available to Journalists on Friday, “The attention of the Bauchi State Police Command has been drawn to viral media publication making rounds that Air Commodore Ishaku Komo rtd was arrested, harassed and intimidated by security agencies.”

The PPRO further stated that “The medium described the security personnel as tools in the hands of prominent Bauchi and Northern Governors who are Muslims, have stepped up harassment of Christians in the State after the February 25 presidential election, especially those in communities that voted massively for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi. The publications exclaimed baseless and fabricated.”

Ahmed Wakili stated, “The Command wishes to categorically state that the narrative being peddled around is not a true account of what transpired, neither is it the reality on the ground as portrayed by the bogus section of the media.”

The PPRO explained, however, that “It could be recalled earlier that, on 15/04/2023 at about 1900hrs, the Command received a distress call over an ongoing skirmish in Bogoro L.G.A of the State.”

He explained further, “Following the narratives, it has become imperative to update members of the Public on the Command’s Investigative findings and position regarding the true rendition of the case.”

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of a Hamlet Head of Sang, who, the Air Commodore (rtd), acting as Gumzaar of Sayawa Community, one Air Commodore Ishaku Komo rtd, selected one Mr. Matthew Ishaya as the Hamlet Head of Sang village Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State,” the PPRO stated.

According to him, “The irate youths from different factions protested against the coronation of the new Sayawa Hamlet chief. This resulted in igniting the unhealthy and troublesome situation.”

“Consequently, it resulted in the attack of innocent residents, as the irate youths set 65 houses, 3 motorcycles, and other properties worth millions of Naira ablaze,” he added.

The PPRO further stated, “And also, one Apollos Danlami, 70 years old, was coldly killed in the incident while Nahemiya Bature, 65 years and six others were grievously injured in the fracas.”

He stated that prompt response and action by the Command has yielded the immediate arrest of seven suspects in connection to the turmoil, including the retired Air Commodore (rtd).

According to the PPRO, the exhibits recovered from the suspects included One locally made revolver pistol, one cartridge, and one knife.

He disclosed that discreet Investigations by the Command have uncovered that there is a Prima-Facie case for the Offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Inciting Disturbance of the public Peace, Mischief by fire, Causing Grievous Hurt, and Culpable homicide against the aforementioned persons.

He also said that the investigation remains in top gear and that more revelations will be communicated to the general public.

“Ordinarily, the Command would have overlooked the viral issue, but it has become expedient to set the records straight, as the bogus section of the media is misleading some members of the public,” the PPRO stressed.

He stated that “the Commissioner of Police wishes to clear the air, stating unequivocally that the news being peddled is false and calling on the Media Practitioners not to relent in their firm Commitment and dedication to ensure the global best practice of ethical Investigative Journalism, aimed at seeking the truth and establishing national cohesion and patriotism to our great nation, Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, members of the public, especially rumor mongers and social media users, are enjoined to jettison such habit of either fabricating, politicizing, or pasting fake news and eschewing anything that could pre-empt the outcome of the investigation.