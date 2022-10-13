FAAN set to tackle touting at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has put all necessary security measures on the ground to tackle activities of touts and other undesirable elements at the Lagos airport.

The Chief Security Officer of the airport, Mr Adebayo Badejo dropped this hint at the NIGAV centre while speaking at the event marking this year’s FAAN customer service week.

Badejo while describing the task ahead in combating crime at the airport as a big one that needed collective efforts, called on the public to assist FAAN in reducing presence of crowd by staying off the airport terminals.

Lamenting how about five persons normally accompany a travelling family member to the airport, the airport security manager bemoaned how some of these family members often sleep at the airport after seeing off their travelling family members.

This came just as the Aviation Security officials of FAAN arrested 18 suspected criminals at the Lagos airport for various criminal offences.

Out of the 18, 10 were arraigned while eight have been prosecuted and sent to two months imprisonment in Kirikiri correction centre.

Speaking during the customer’s week, the General Manager, Customer Service at FAAN, Mrs Annie Iduh assured that FAAN will continue to deliver quality service to its numerous customers across airports in the country Iduh, while recognizing the role of customers in moving the organization forward, explained that it will continue to pride itself as a customer-centric agency.