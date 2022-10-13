Otunba Kogberegbe becomes EnerG global brand ambassador

Nigerian popular drama series actor, Olanrewaju Olakanlu who is popularly known as Mr. Kogberegbe has signed his first American ambassadorial business deal with EnerG, one of the biggest American solar companies.

With this deal, the Africa Magic witty actor who will now act as ambassador and influencer becomes the first Nollywood actor to be named an ambassador for an American company in Texas.

In his reaction, the new brand ambassador, Otunba Kogberegbe expressed his elation upon becoming the brand ambassador of EnerG LLC.

He said, “I’m happy to be called on board and announced as the official face of this brand. I’m happy they believed in me and trusted my popularity to deliver and bring in customers. This is a great one for me because it is my first endorsement deal in America for an American owned company and it is also coming some weeks before my birthday, so it’s a big deal for me.

“To my knowledge, I don’t think there are any other Nollywood actors who has been signed as an ambassador for any company in America, so it’s an honour for me. It is not only that they pay me a fee, but I also get some packages that I can’t disclose yet. I want to use this to tell my African friends about this product because they need it, there are lots of opportunities to tap into.

“The moment they signed me, I was ready to start and give my best. This is my second endorsement deal this month and they are both international companies, so I’m blessed with this. This big win came as a result of my new skit ‘DAD IS NOT OK’ an online comedy series which has gone viral in the United States, so I’m happy for my team, we are just getting started, and I’m ready to start my work and I promise to deliver as expected.”

EnerG is one of the biggest, most reputable, reliable, and tested solar power companies in Dallas, America. The company provides sustainable energy to homes by giving them full control over their electricity, they also provide clean, renewable energy that helps increase home and office value to achieve a healthy environment.

The team aims to complete an energy conservation program that incorporates energy efficiency strategies alongside premium solar solutions to maximize savings, they also help accelerate the energy independence of every homeowner and business owner with solar and beyond by deploying the most cost-effective and efficient solar solutions to possibly every household.

EnerG representative, Jonathan Glenn congratulated and welcomed Otunba Kogberegbe on board. He also remarked that their desire to make everyone benefit from the solar energy program made them see the potential in Mr Otunba Kogberegbe as the perfect personality to tell the global audience about the uniqueness of the brand and its product.

He noted that the company did a thorough background check on the new brand ambassador and further projected him as a competent person for the ambassadorial spot.

“We believe Otunba will be a good fit to tell people about our unique brand and product. He is famous in the African community and we will love to leverage that. We are happy to have him on board and counting on his brand reach to connect us with prospective customers and clients, especially our African friends here in Texas”, Jonathan said in his remarks.

