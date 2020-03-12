FAAN constitutes scholarship system for staff children

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has instituted an automatic degree scholarship scheme for staff children across the 5 geo-political zones of the country.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu who announced this at the FAAN unions’ 2019 conference in Lagos with the Theme: ‘Collective Bargaining, A Tool for Superior Organisational Performance’ said the scholarships would be for the best 5 who have concluded their secondary school education.

Yadudu who declared that in 5 years, that FAAN would have trained about 125 staff children in institutions of higher learning in different parts of Nigeria, added: “So, all the 6 regions, if you look at it, 5 multiplied by 5 you get 25, so first year will be 25 and by the time we do 5 years, we will have 125 people constantly being sponsored by FAAN but only staff children and only the best.

“The criteria for selecting and every other thing is being determined by the committee. I will be doing this so that at least it will motivate the children and it will bring some relief.It is not a total relief but it is a sign that we care. 125 people regularly in school across Nigeria.”

He emphasised that a committee had been constituted to handle this arrangement, adding that this had been put in place based on the background that the cost of living is very high.

“That is another thing we have done to show the staff, look we understand you have issues and as we are asking you to perform more and more, we are also trying to do our best to see how we can help you.So, these are all the initiatives we are building on and working on.

“We only called the unions to tell them now, it is not a union input, so we are adding to what the unions are already telling us.”