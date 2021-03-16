FAAN closes MMIA E-Finger for maintenance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the closure of the E-Finger departure screening point at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In a short statement issued by the spokesperson of the authority, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN attributed the closure to what it called the plan to give room for maintenance and upgrade of the screening area.

“FAAN wishes to inform the general public that, as part of our maintenance and upgrade program, the E-Finger departure screening point has been temporarily closed to carry out some routine maintenance on the screening machines.

“Consequently, all human and cargo movement have been temporarily diverted to the D-Finger screening area until the maintenance and upgrade are completed.”

FAAN, however, appealed to passengers and other airport users to please bear with it promising to reopen the area as soon as possible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…FAAN closes MMIA E-Finger for maintenance

FAAN closes MMIA E-Finger for maintenance