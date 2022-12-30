Explosion destroys houses in Rivers, many displaced

A fire caused by a suspected kerosene explosion has razed several homes in the Elekahia community, Port Harcourt local government area of Rivers State leaving hundred of victims stranded.

The fire outbreak which happened Friday at 8:30 am also gutted goods and property worth millions of naira.

Our Correspondent gathered that the fire was aggravated when gas cylinders in some of the affected homes exploded and spread very fast to other areas.

In the end, about 200 residents were affected and lost their homes and belongings to the fire.

An eye witness said that while the fire raged, residents in the area tried to put it by hurriedly mixing water and detergents to try to stop it from spreading, while they waited for a response to distressed calls made to the fire service.

According to him, unfortunately, when men of the Federal Fire Service arrived about one hour later they could not access the scene due to the unplanned construction of houses in the area which left not enough room for the fire trucks to maneuver their way to the point of the fire.





An official from the federal fire service, John Nnemeka while speaking to journalists said that the fire spread faster because of the nature of the buildings which posed a major challenge for his men to gain access to the scene.

He said, “We could not access the fire quickly because of the road network. We had to be careful driving in so that we don’t destroy electric cables and high-tension lines otherwise we would have arrived early but the road was too small. But in the end, a resident helped to break through his fence and passed our hoses and we started fighting the fire and we put out the fire.”

Hundred of the stranded residents whose houses were destroyed in the fire are calling on state Governor Nyesom Wike to come to their aid.