Explosion destroys houses in Rivers, many displaced

A fire caused by a suspected kerosene explosion has razed several homes in the Elekahia community, Port Harcourt local government area of Rivers State leaving hundred of victims stranded.
The fire outbreak which happened Friday at 8:30 am also gutted goods and property worth millions of naira.
Our Correspondent gathered that the fire was aggravated when gas cylinders in some of the affected homes exploded and spread very fast to other areas.
In the end, about 200 residents were affected and lost their homes and belongings to the fire.
An eye witness said that while the fire raged, residents in the area tried to put it by hurriedly mixing water and detergents to try to stop it from spreading, while they waited for a response to distressed calls made to the fire service.
According to him, unfortunately, when men of the Federal Fire Service arrived about one hour later they could not access the scene due to the unplanned construction of houses in the area which left not enough room for the fire trucks to maneuver their way to the point of the fire.
An official from the federal fire service, John Nnemeka while speaking to journalists said that the fire spread faster because of the nature of the buildings which posed a major challenge for his men to gain access to the scene.
He said, “We could not access the fire quickly because of the road network. We had to be careful driving in so that we don’t destroy electric cables and high-tension lines otherwise we would have arrived early but the road was too small. But in the end, a resident helped to break through his fence and passed our hoses and we started fighting the fire and we put out the fire.”
Hundred of the stranded residents whose houses were destroyed in the fire are calling on state Governor Nyesom Wike to come to their aid.
One of the victims, a citizen of Akwa-Ibom state who gave his name simply as Silvernus said he lost everything said he belonged to the fire.
He cried; “I am homeless now and many of my neighbors too. We are begging our Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to come to our aid.”
He said the fire started from a nearby building; “everything I have is gone. I don’t know where to start from now without a roof over my head. This is so so painful”, he cried.
Another victim, Precious Azubuike, who is a petty trader lamented; “See what has happened to me. I don’t have anywhere to stay now. All my property went in the fire. I was not at home when the fire started. I didn’t take even a pin from this fire. Before the fire service came, people were trying to use water to quench (put out the fire). But I lost everything. If the governor can help us, we will be happy and thank him because I don’t have a place to stay”.
Another victim who refused to give his name said; “This is a festive period and many of us were preparing to travel aside from property, I lost monies. If the government can assist us in getting a place to stay, we will be happy.”