Insulting Buhari is like abusing my father, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has rubbished claims that he insults President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the latter is like a father to him.

Governor Nyesom Wike made this revelation while speaking at the construction of Emeka-Igbo Etche road in Rivers on Friday upon his return from London.

His words; “I have never insulted Buhari, I only criticise him. Insulting Buhari is like insulting my father.”

The embattled governor also denied having any deal with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been having meetings with some APC governors, but the media had refused to publish that.

Wike and his G5 friends, aka the Integrity Group: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), arrived in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Friday.

The Integrity Group had jetted to the United Kingdom over what may have been described as a strategic meeting on Wednesday, December 28.

This followed the uncertainty surrounding the choice of their preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.