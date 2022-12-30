Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

By Kazeem Biriowo
NAFDAC DG
President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye for the second tenure of five years.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December 2022.

The Director General’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years especially the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.
Adeyeye who officially assumed duty on Friday was received by some staff at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja. She will be unfolding her plans for the second tenure after the holidays.

