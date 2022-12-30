Buhari to sign 2023 budget, Tuesday
Senate President Ahmed Lawan, on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari, will sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Lawan revealed this after a closed-door meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja.
The Senate President, who arrived at the State House minutes before 3:00 pm, discussed Buhari’s recent additional loan request and the 2023 appropriate bill.
According to him, he regretted that the signing was a bit late, unlike the previous year, signed on December 31.
Details shortly…