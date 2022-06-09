Expert harps on need for children to have self control

A family physician, Dr Achiaka Irabor says anger is a natural reaction to unfair or bad situations but children need to learn how to calm themselves down when they are angry because it is an emotion that is transient.

Irabor, also a developmental psychologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, who spoke at the ASIDO foundation’s May 2022 Interactive Monthly Community Engagement in commemoration of 2022 Children’s day, said although, children may feel justified to feel angry, still it is a natural reaction and not an indication that something was wrong with them.

According to her, even as love, joy, and sadness are emotions that affect individuals a lot, it is the same with anger and as such, they must learn how to manage anger.

“It is natural for us to get angry, but the reaction is not real. It is transient. Controlling of anger is learnt even by adults and if we don’t know how to control our anger, we will also be considered as people not properly trained. This is a skill that makes life better.

“What happens really when we get angry? The first is the stimulus, which is what actually causes the irritation. The next stage is the escalation phase when the level of anger is climbing. There are different ways people respond to anger. But no matter how the anger is justified, it does not pay.”

Dr Irabor stated that through imagery and dragon breathing, children can learn to cope with their anger since things like walking away are not age and culturally suitable for children.

She added, “Also, engaging in something pleasurable, listening to music, going out to play, indoor and outdoor games, including playing football and learning martial arts, will help them to learn how to control their anger.”

Dr Irabor said children also need to develop a mechanism of remembering to use these anger coping techniques when anger is coming their way.

The top 10 winners of the ASIDO kids challenge, with the theme “How Can I Calm Myself down when I am angry” included Nasreen Ismail Hanafi; Damilare Orunmuyi; Oluwasemilanu Oseni and Toluwani Orunmuyi.