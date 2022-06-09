I’m not amazed by Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential flag bearer — Buhari

By Tribune Online

The Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Dr Buhari Abdulfatai has felicitated with the former Governor of Lagos State and Leader of All Progressives Congress in Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who has emerged as the presidential candidate of the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

In a press release, Dr Buhari expressed his heartfelt appreciation to God and generality of delegate for the success recorded in the just-concluded special national convention of APC where Asiwaju Tinubu emerged victoriously in the keenly contested primaries of the party.

According to him, “I’m not amazed that Asiwaju won in the primaries! It’s a long planned exercise and our sincere efforts have been crowned with this success, Alihamdulillahi Robil Alaamin.”

Senator Buhari stated that the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu was a pointer that good begets good. It’s not news that he has used larger years of his existence to build unlimited numbers of successful politicians in the country.

He lauded APC leaders in all the geopolitical zones in the country for their sense of fairness and justice which led to the success recorded by Asiwaju Tinubu.

“I rejoice with my leader and mentor, Asiwaju Tinubu on this milestone success and I pray that Almighty God will complete the good work by making him the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

