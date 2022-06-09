Our free medical mission is to boost state’s economy — Oyo govt

COORDINATOR, Omituntun Free Medical Mission, Dr Wale Falana, says the Oyo state’s free health mission outreach to pensioners, traders and artisans in their respective domains is an effort by the state government to boost the economy of the state and ensure health for all.

Dr Falana, speaking at the flag-off of the free health mission to 2000 traders and artisans in the state, said this was to further ensure that no one is left behind in the state’s quarterly free medical mission that provides free treatment, surgeries, dental care and cataract surgeries.

Falana, also the Director, Oyo State Secondary health care and training, stated “we are trying to ensure everybody is covered. Even civil servants are not exempted from the programme. A week has been earmarked for them because they will be at work.

He declared: “Due to the quarterly free health mission, cases of hernia have reduced drastically. Even cases of sudden death, especially in the local areas because people cannot take care of their health, have reduced. Aside from giving individuals suffering from hypertension and diabetes free drugs every three months, their awareness to seek medical care at the hospital when they are unwell has also increased.”

Dr Falana stated that since the free health mission started in 2020, the programme had attended to over 900,000 medical cases, carried out 10, 0000 surgeries, 500 cataract surgeries and gave 4000 eyeglasses to individuals with poor eyesight.

Governor Seyi Makinde who was represented by Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, assured of commitment to good health, especially at the grassroots and to promoting economy of the state.

Governor Makinde said that aside from strengthening services at Primary healthcare facilities, the free health mission was to ensure that individuals have better access to secondary healthcare services like dental and eye care at the grassroots.

He declared, “This is in fulfilment of our campaign promises. We believe that access to secondary healthcare services like dental and eye care will also expand the economy of the state. Once people are okay health-wise, they will be more productive.”