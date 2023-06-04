Immediate past Director-General of Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Honourable Temilola Olusegun Adibi, has told the people of Oyo State to expect unprecedented developmental programmes during the second term in office of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Adibi, a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Ogbomoso/South/Oriire federal constituency between 1999 and 2003 in the green chamber of the National Assembly where he served as the Chairman, House Committee on Corporate Affairs Commission, stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Sunday. He noted that the development witnessed during the first term of Makinde is just a tip of the iceberg, saying that what the people of the state will witness in terms of development in the state during the second coming of governor Makinde will be second to none.

While congratulating Makinde on his resumption to office as governor for another four years, Adibi, noted that Makinde’s victory is a proof that he did not betray the trust that residents of Oyo State reposed in him during his first term as governor.

He thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government, adding that he never took the opportunity for granted.

He stated further that Makinde’s unprecedented achievements made him stand out amongst every other candidates as well as his antecedents made the people to give him the mandate to serve them again.

Adibi, a former Caretaker Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government and Board Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, also, noted that Makinde’s success in various areas and sectors of the state which include: security, economy, social infrastructure, health and many more says a lot about the stuff he is made of.

He, however, prayed for a better second term in office for the governor while urging the people of Oyo State to give their unalloyed support to the governor in his quest to ensure that the state continues to be the pacesetter that it is among the comity of states in Nigeria.

The former Chairman, Board of Directors, Lagos Airport Hotels Limited and former Chairman, Planning Committee, Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, also congratulated the governor on his emergence as the Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, wishing all the best in the new national assignment.

He also congratulated the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Adebayo Lawal, admonishing him to continue to render his support for the governor.

