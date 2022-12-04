Expect opposition (I)

“People who do what is right may have many problems, but the Lord will solve them all.” Psalm 34.19 NCV.

Life is never a smooth journey where things just work out every time with whoever we relate with. In life we will sometimes face opposition. There will be times when we will be opposed. We will, every once in a while, be faced head long with resistance and dissent, We will encounter people with difference in opinion who will confront us by their action, accusation or argument.

As we go through the journey called life we will meet hostility, antagonism, enmity, objection, disapproval, criticism, defiance, obstruction and such like.

To want to go through life without opposition is wishful thinking.

“There’s a popular myth – perhaps unspoken – that says everything should be easy if you’re doing the right thing. But that’s just not true. Call it “the resistance,” spiritual warfare, or inertia, but the fact is that if you’re trying to do anything of significance you will face opposition. Coming to terms with and overcoming opposition will make the difference between success and failure in almost anything you do. Change is usually painful, and almost always difficult. Every system wants to maintain the status quo. Your brain want to keep right on practicing the same bad habits, thinking the same negative thoughts, or enjoying the same addictions. Your family system wants to continue the same unhealthy or dysfunctional patterns of relating. Your church or business wants to remain at the same level, getting the same results as it is now, instead of growing. But the truth is that to maintain is to go backwards. A plant or tree that ceases to grow begins to die. It’s the same with your own health, or that of your family, church, business, mission, or ministry. You must put energy into a system to keep it from deteriorating. In the long run not changing is almost certain to be more painful than the hard work involved in change. That energy needed to create change will be opposed. Everything good, helpful, or significant has always faced tremendous opposition. Jackie Robinson faced it while becoming the first black African American to play major league baseball. Albert Einstein faced it while overcoming his lack of formal education to become one of the most successful inventors of all time. The Apostle Paul faced it while taking the message of the gospel to the entire then-known world. Whatever your mission, you will face opposition as well. You’ll have to learn ways of overcoming opposition if you want to do anything positive, whether it’s lose 20 pounds, write a book, grow a church or business, raise children well, get out of debt, or leave other people better in some way because you were here.” DrCarolministries.

TO BE CONTINUED

