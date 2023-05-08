THE Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) has unveiled a new logo, and an image bank, tagged the EXMAN Bank, as part of its year-long celebration of a decade of existence in the nation’s marketing communications space.

Unveiling the logo in Lagos, the President of EXMAN, Mr. Tunji Adeyinka, highlighted the association’s journey over the past decade, while also expressing his gratitude to the CEOs of EXMAN agencies over their continued support over the years.

According to him, since its inception in 2013, the association had produced four successive executive committees, led by Mr. Kayode Olagesin, Dr. Rotimi Olagesin, Mr. Kehinde Salami, and Mr. Tade Adekunle, all of whom, he added, had contributed their quotas to building the association’s ethos of creating extraordinary experiences across Nigeria and Africa.

The President explained that the launch of EXMAN Bank, was informed by the need to create an image bank that will allow all members to contribute to building a collection of extraordinary experiential marketing campaigns in the Nigerian market.

He, therefore, urged members to upload campaigns that have made impact, even if the work is not from their agency, to celebrate the entire practice of experiential marketing, adding that the gallery will be made available on mobile, via an Augmented Reality mode, to show how technology is impacting the industry.

Adeyinka also announced the upcoming launch of an Asset Exchange Service, which will allow members to lease and use technical equipment from other members.

The service, he added, will help members deliver with technical equipment they do not own, while also helping owners of such equipment to better utilize their assets on the balance sheet, with the clients, ultimately, benefitting from quality services at a good price.

Also speaking at the unveiling, former president of the association and MD/ CEO, of Ideas House, Kehinde Salami described the logo, which has 9 parts, and built by some of the association’s pioneer members, as in tune with the association’s values, and the collaborative spirit among members.

