Nigeria is a country that is richly endowed with resources, but their use is underdeveloped because of corruption. Nigeria has high numbers of people who are suffering from kidney problems. This is a serious ailment that requires millions of naira to treat. Those who can’t afford the medical bills to treat their kidney problem have died. The question to be asked is this: Is there any government owned hospital in Nigeria that specialises in kidney transplant? Yes. Nigeria has good kidney transplant hospitals owned by the Federal Government. They include: University College Hospital situated in Ibadan, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, in Kano, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia in Abia State, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu among others. Many who patronised these hospitals for kidney treatment are hale and hearty now.

Nigeria has good kidney transplant medical experts but without having up-to-date facilities. This is the reason why some Nigerians who are suffering from kidney problem are travelling abroad to seek for kidney transplant.

I have never seen a United Kingdom or Indian citizen who is suffering from any ailment leave their country for Nigeria to seek for medical attention.

If it will take the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to borrow money to equip our kidney hospitals with up-to-date facilities, I want to plead with him to do so. Let us value our own hospitals since we have brilliant doctors.