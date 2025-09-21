Exercise caution during ember months, Ekiti govt warns motorists

As the year runs to an end, the Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, has called on motorists to always exercise caution during the ember months in order to prevent avoidable road accidents.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, Olatunbosun stressed that contrary to the infamous erroneous belief and misconception, September to December, popularly referred to as the ember months, are free, safe, and devoid of lurking evil spirit, just like every other month of the year.

Attributing most road accidents to human factors, Olatunbosun said most road crashes are preventable with adequate care and caution by road users, adding that it is of utmost importance to avoid drink driving or driving under the influence of any intoxicants.

He also stressed the importance of obeying traffic rules and signals, adding that all road users must be safety conscious to prevent avoidable accidents and attendant possible injuries and loss of lives.

Olatunbosun said, “Road users must be safety-conscious to prevent fatal and non-fatal injuries and deaths, as human error is the primary cause of most accidents. A safety-conscious mindset helps individuals anticipate hazards, avoid distractions like mobile phone use, obey traffic laws, and promote a culture of respect on the roads.”

“This consciousness protects not only themselves but also vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists, making roads safer for everyone.

“Driving needs 100 per cent concentration; driving under the influence of alcohol, impatience, inadequate vehicle maintenance, fatigue, and speeding are notable causes of road crashes.

“We don’t need to rush or follow one way just because you want to get to your destination on time; you must rest when you are tired.

” Lack of rest will cease your blood circulation and can lead to accidents.”

Olatunbosun assured the people that the State Government under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji would continue to provide road infrastructure to improve road safety, increase convenience, and quality of life of the people.