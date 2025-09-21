PWDs demand inclusion in Ekiti govt’s actions against climate change

The Person with Disabilities (PWDs) in Ekiti have called on the government and other stakeholders to consider their plights when planning and implementing policies to mitigate the effect of climate change in the state.

The Executive Director of Disability Not A Barrier Initiative (DINABI), Funsho Olajide, stated this during a two-day training workshop organized for PWDs in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The training, tagged ‘ Disability-Inclusive Climate Action’, which was attended by DINABI with support from the European Union, CBM Ireland, and Irish Aid, was attended by participants across the state.

Olajide, who lamented the negative impacts of climate change, such as flooding, rainstorms, and others, on PWDs, said they are often not captured or included in the plans of the government to mitigate the effects of natural occurrences.

He added that the training became necessary to build the capacity of PWDs in the state in understanding the causes and effects of climate change and how to go about advocacy for inclusion in society.

According to him, “So we have realised that persons with disabilities have been excluded from every issue that has to do with climate change, and you know there are a lot of issues around climate change.

“We have the issue around climate financing, climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and climate action.

“And of course every activities of government, every activities of duty bearers requires their obligations to also bring on board persons with disabilities into it.

“However, we have noticed that persons with disabilities have been totally excluded in terms of planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

“When there are floods, erosions, or whirlwinds it also affects persons with disabilities, and it even affects us more, but when you look at various policies, maybe strategic plans of government, most of them, if not all of them, do not have anything pertaining to persons with disabilities.

“So because of that, we are trying to build the capacity of persons with disabilities so that they will be able to understand what climate change is, what climate adaptation is, what climate action mitigation strategies are that they can use to adapt and to also mitigate against climate change.

“We are also training them on how to carry out advocacy so that they will be able to speak with government and engage duty bearers on how to ensure that they are included in climate action policies in Ekiti state and in every activities and programs of government within Ekiti state.“