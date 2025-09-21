Ondo govt reaffirms commitment to eliminate female genital mutilation

The Ondo State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the elimination of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), describing it as a pressing public health, human rights, and social justice concern.

This resolve was underscored with the formal inauguration of the State Technical Committee (STC) on the Elimination of FGM.

The committee was established in partnership with UNICEF, the Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development (BIGIF), civil society organizations, professional associations, security agencies, and international development partners.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Director of Family Health and representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Isaac Aladeniyi, commended the collaborative efforts that led to the formation of the STC.

Dr. Aladeniyi emphasized that FGM is more than a health concern—it is a violation of human rights that undermines social progress. He urged stakeholders to remain united and committed to stamping out the harmful practice.

He revealed that the committee’s immediate task is to develop a detailed work plan that will guide coordinated activities to eliminate FGM across the state.

“Despite years of advocacy and legal reforms, FGM remains a serious concern in Ondo State, with a prevalence rate of 43.7%, according to the Abiye Safe Motherhood Report (2015).

“Persistent cultural beliefs, weak reporting structures, stigma, and inadequate survivor support services continue to sustain the practice,” he noted.

According to him, the STC will serve as the central coordinating mechanism to support and monitor programs aimed at preventing and eliminating FGM and to promote accurate and widespread information on the rights and well-being of women and girls.

He added that the committee will also help to strengthen data collection, surveillance, and reporting of FGM cases, ensure survivor-centered referral and support systems, and submit biannual progress reports to the state government for accountability.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, reiterated the administration’s strong commitment to safeguarding the rights of women and girls.

She highlighted the health risks and lifelong trauma associated with FGM and called for intensified community-level advocacy.

“Regardless of perceptions, FGM is not a thing of the past—it remains hidden in traditions. We must collectively work to protect our women and girls from harm.

“The Ondo State Government is resolute in creating a society where women and girls live free from violence, coercion, and harmful traditional practices. We call on every citizen to join this collective responsibility,” she said.

In his goodwill message, Mr. Steve Nwankwo, representing the Federal Ministry of Health, urged the committee to prioritize grassroots engagement, survivor-centered interventions, and stronger justice mechanisms.

Similarly, BIGIF Program Manager, Mr. Nelson Akerele, encouraged the STC to focus on synergy, grassroots mobilization, surveillance, and prompt reporting and referral systems.

With the inauguration of the Technical Committee, Ondo State takes a bold step forward in its determination to end FGM and safeguard the dignity, health, and rights of women and girls.

