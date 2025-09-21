NSCDC, Rotary Club, others offer security awareness, health outreach to FCT residents

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Abuja City, District 9127, and several private health organizations, held a two-day security awareness campaign and health outreach, benefiting hundreds of residents in the Guzape and Piyakasa communities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Valued at over ₦10 million, the campaign provided free medical services, including malaria testing and treatment, hepatitis screening, blood pressure and sugar level checks, eye examinations, the distribution of over 200 free eyeglasses, and counseling.

Mothers and children also benefited from deworming exercises, while security sensitization sessions were held with community leaders, youths, and residents.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, represented by Commander NSCDC FCT Armed Squad Unit, John Alaba Stephen, in his opening remarks, explained that the initiative aimed to combine health and safety education, emphasizing that communities thrive only when citizens are both healthy and secure.

He said: “We are here to provide security awareness and medical support so that, at the end of the day, the community is both peaceful and healthy. Security is everyone’s business, and we need synergy between the people and security agencies to tackle criminality.”

At the security session, Stephen warned residents not to ignore suspicious activities, urging them to provide timely information to security agencies.

“If you see something, say something,” Corps Commander Emmanuel Lukou told the community. “Delayed information can be dangerous. Everyone is a security officer in their own right.”

President of the Rotary Club of Abuja City, Gloria Ikibah, explained that the outreach aligns with Rotary International’s areas of focus, including Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Maternal and Child Health, and Polio Awareness.

“Health is wealth, and if you are healthy, you will be able to secure your environment. We have adopted communities and schools where we continuously run projects. This is not a one-off; Rotary gives back consistently.

“Through this project, we are bringing healthcare closer to those who need it most, addressing the health needs of the vulnerable. At the same time, through security awareness, we are empowering individuals and families to protect themselves and live with greater confidence and peace of mind. Together, these interventions will contribute to building stronger, safer, and healthier communities across the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.

Dr. Patrick Ezie, Medical Director of Silver Cross Hospitals, revealed that over 600 residents benefited from the outreach, with cases ranging from hypertension, malaria, typhoid, and high sugar levels to skin infections.

He urged Nigerians to embrace regular health checks, rather than waiting for illnesses to become emergencies.

“In total, we’ve been able to see about 600 to 700 people from various diverse backgrounds in the communities of Piyakasa and Guzape. We’ve treated a range of conditions, including hypertension, malaria, and typhoid. Many had skin diseases, while some had very high sugar levels. We also treated children for malaria, catarrh, and fever.

“We provided services such as malaria testing, free hepatitis screening, and PSA testing, among others. This event is aimed at helping the less fortunate in the FCT, while contributing our own quota. Silver Cross Hospitals, through its corporate social responsibility, is pushing for universal health coverage.

“In some cases, we referred indigent patients for specialist care or urgent attention in hospitals based on the screening tests we conducted here today,” he said.

Diamond Abba, Programme Manager of the Eye Care Aid Foundation, stressed the importance of routine eye check-ups, noting that poor eye health often goes untreated until it becomes severe.

“We are here to provide free eye screenings for everyone in the community. The eye can suffer from various conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive errors.

“People with refractive errors, who struggle to see properly or read clearly, are being given reading glasses free of charge. It is recommended that everyone checks their eyes once every two years, as aging can weaken the muscles of the eye, making it difficult to see clearly. Medicated glasses help relax the eye muscles, improving vision.”

The Chief of Guzape Community, Chief Bitrus Yakubu, praised the organizers for bringing both health and security interventions to the community. He, however, appealed for more support to tackle insecurity in nearby villages such as Badumatiri, Kobe One, and Kobe Two, where kidnappings have been on the rise.

“We are very happy for this program and appreciate your efforts on security. Our people face challenges from kidnappers, especially in Badumatiri and Kobe. We need more police and civil defense presence in those areas. What happens there affects us here in Guzape. I thank you for your efforts, and we beg that more manpower and patrol vehicles be provided,” the Chief said.

Residents expressed their gratitude as well. Lami Jiwa, a mother of three, said the free medical services were life-saving.

“I came for a check-up, and they discovered that my blood pressure was very high. They gave me medication and explained how to manage it. I am so grateful because I couldn’t have afforded this treatment on my own,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Joseph Daniel, a farmer, received free eyeglasses after an eye examination.

“I’ve been struggling to see clearly for years, especially at night. Today, they tested my eyes and gave me glasses free of charge. I can now see better and continue my work without strain. May God bless Rotary and Civil Defence for remembering us,” he said.

The outreach, which also featured collaborations with Medplus Pharmacy, Dream Awake Empowering Initiative, and Eye Care Aid Foundation, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community resilience through health and security partnerships.