Former member, Niger State House of Assembly, Honourable Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso has distributed food items to 120 less privileged widows, 20 female Islamic schools in his constituency.

The former lawmaker donated the food items on Tuesday to commemorate his 56th birthday anniversary at his residence in Minna.

Madaki Bosso noted that his aim of marking his birthday with the widows, and at the Orphanage home was to ease the economic hardship faced in recent times.

“Everybody is finding it difficult to feed, as a husband; I know what people who are husbands are facing, talkless of those without husbands.

“Again, my visit to the orphanage home is to extend my hands of fellowship and share the joy with them,” he started.

Malik stressed that his gesture was not politically motivated as he is fond of helping oordinaryNigerians at all times.

He stated further that the widows were drawn from the 10 wards that constituted Bosso local government areas of the state while the other 20 extra widows were specially selected.

He then charged the government for more support and other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to always assist the less privileged in the society, he however implored other Niger indigenes to also extend this kind gesture to their communities, the state and the country at large.

As part of celebrating his birthday, Malik Bosso visited Bosso Lowcost Comprehensive Primary Healthcare (PHCC) and Bosso Primary Health Central ll to upset the bills of patients on the sick bed and those who came for treatments while he prayed for their quick recovery.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke to The Eagle Eye on behalf of other widows, Amina Idris, prayed that Allah SWT grants the celebrant good health and strength to continue to provide wise counsels as his constituent remains his first priority and calls for government interventions.