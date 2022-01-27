Ex-Ekiti SSG Oyebanji wins APC governorship primary

The immediate past Secretary to the Ekiti State government, Biodun Oyebanji, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held in the state on Thursday.

Oyebanji, from Ikogosi-Ekiti, in the central senatorial district and believed to be Governor Kayode Fayemi’s preferred aspirant, was declared winner with 101,703 votes to defeat other seven aspirants who had earlier protested against the process and called for its cancellation.

The chairman of the APC primary election committee and governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, said the exercise which took place across the 177 wards in the state was peaceful , transparent and credible.

Results of other aspirants are, Dayo Adeyeye, 691 votes ; Bamidele Faparusi, 376; Femi Bamisile, 400 ; Opeyemi Bamidele, 760 ; Demola Popoola , 239 ; Olushola Afolabi, 47 and Kayode Ojo, 767 votes.

