The European Union has halted development aid payments to the Palestinians, placing 691 million euros ($728 million) of support “under review” following the recent Hamas assault on Israel.

“All payments are immediately suspended. All projects are under review. All new budget proposals, including those for 2023, were postponed until further notice.

Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio” The European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, posted on X on Monday.

He added, “The scale of terror and brutality against #Israel and its people is a turning point. There can be no business as usual.

As the biggest donor to the Palestinians, the European Commission is reviewing its full development portfolio, worth a total of EUR 691 million.

Varhelyi noted that the foundations for peace, tolerance, and coexistence must now be addressed.

“Incitement to hatred, violence, and the glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many. We need action, and we need it now,” he stated.

