Esa Oke community asks Oyetola to upgrade OSCOTECH to varsity of technology

By Sam Nwaoko
Esa-Oke community in Obokun Local Government of Osun State has called on Governor Gboyega Oyetola to upgrade the College of Technology (OSCOTECH) in the town to a university of Technology.

The Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Akanbi Adeyemi Adediran Atipa Owaaji II, who made the plea on behalf of the town as the preparations for his 60th birthday celebration on June 12th, 2022 got underway, appealed to Governor Oyetola to take the upgrading of Osun State College of Technology Esa-Oke to a University of Technology as a priority.

Oba Adediran said the institution had all what it takes to run effectively as a university of technology and added that if the institution is upgraded to a university status, its transition would be smooth.

According to the monarch, the Osun State College of Technology Esa-Oke also deserves an elevation to a university of technology going by the fact that the students of the institution can compete favourably with their counterparts in other institutions of higher learning across the country, saying “it is on record that the college took the second position in an academic competition organised for all higher institutions of technology, including universities  in 2020 and this justifies the call for the OSCOTECH to be upgraded to a university by Governor Oyetola.”


The monarch added that “the institution has enough land while the academic and township environments are also very conducive and highly friendly to accommodate such an institution,” and added that “already the college has technological equipment that can aid its transition to a university.

“OSCOTECH Esa-Oke is equally blessed with a highly intelligent, dedicated and very hardworking Rector in person of Dr Samson Omobayo Adegoke and with staff members that are also top notch and that’s why the students of the institution are performing brilliantly well,” he said.

