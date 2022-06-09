ELIZADE University law students shine at quiz competition

Law students of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State have emerged as champions at a quiz competition, organised among some top universities in Nigeria.

The quiz competition, tagged “Osun State NBA Law Week Sola Ojutalayo, SAN Annual Quiz Competition,” was held at the Grand Resort, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Among the participating universities were, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State University, Osogbo, Redeemer’s University, Ede and Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

At the end of the competition, Elizade University came first, thus winning the trophy for the 2022 edition of the competition.


The Elizade University team comprised Demilade Agbaje, Oluwaseun Fatudimu, Jethro Oke-Samuel and Gbotemi Olomolaye.

Receiving the trophy from the students, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olukayode Amund appreciated them for making the university proud.

He also lauded the lecturers for depositing quality education in the students.

He, however, encouraged the students to continue to put in their best for the overall development of the university.

