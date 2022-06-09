Group launches project to engage youth in democratic processes

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja

A pan-African non-governmental organisation, Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, has launched a project targeted at reigniting active citizenship and fresh zest amongst Nigeria’s literate youth and grassroots communities for civic participation.

The project tagged ‘Organizing for a New Nigeria (ONN),’ is expected to use the tools of media, technology, and grassroots organizing to build a movement that will engage youth in Nigeria’s democratic processes from elections to governance, according to a statement by the group.

In a statement issued by the group, it said “Our conception of youth is not simply as a time in life, but in the words of Robert Kennedy ‘a state of mind, a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination, a predominance of courage over timidity, of the appetite for adventure over the love of ease.

“Therefore, we will work with skilled people, who may be older than the constitutionally defined age of youth, but who possess a compelling vision of the future and the requisite energy to do the work required to realize our collective aspirations.

“We will reject the corrupt ways of the past which privilege wealth for its own sake, rather than as an output of productivity.”

The group said it would be adopting a ‘MAIN’ model to meet its goals and objectives.


The model according to the group comprises the mobilisation of young people using digital technology; advocacy to galvanise public support; intervention through the mobilisation of youth energy and resources to address pressing governance issues; and nurturing platforms to groom an army of young people to make meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Frederick Adetiba, the group’s chief operating officer, said with the current state of affairs in the country, there are two options available to citizens: leave the country or stay back and fix it.

“Madiba Foundation is creating a platform that would give passionate and patriotic Nigerians, especially young people, an opportunity to stay back and fix the country,” Adetiba said.

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

Angry youths burn over 20 motorcycles over pedestrian’s death

Latest News

ISWAP responsible for Owo church attack ― National Security Council

Latest News

Cerebrospinal meningitis kills 100 in Jigawa

Latest News

Dafinone congratulates Tinubu on emergence as APC Presidential candidate

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More