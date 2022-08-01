Equipping the police

By Johnson Ndo-abasi
We all should be worried about the current security situation in the country especially given the outcry of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State command, Muhammed Ali. The police chief recently decried the shortage of prosecuting personnel and patrol vans in the state.

This is not a laughing matter as it affects every one of us. The effects of this are felt in our national life; we should be very careful with our social structure and do all we can that we build the necessary security infrastructure. Nigeria is tearing at its seams and it appears that we are not doing the needful in addressing this.

The North and South are currently being held at the jugular by the wicked fangs of insecurity. We must equip the police with the necessary tools that they need in protecting us. Nigeria belongs to us; the police force is also ours. We must help them to protect us.

 

Johnson Ndo-abasi, Uyo.

Comments

