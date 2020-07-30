Enugu Governor directs state civil servants to resume work on Monday

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed all civil servants in the state to resume work on Monday, August 3, 2020.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Simon Ortuanya.

In the statement issued on Wednesday night, the state government advised state civil servants who are to resume work on Monday to observe all Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols for the containment of the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), “including handwashing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining social distancing.”

It would be recalled that following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Enugu State Government, directed all civil servants in the state to work from their homes since March 23, 2020, as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral disease.

The state government has been paying salaries of civil servants, as and when due, since the lockdown.