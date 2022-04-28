Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu screened, scores process high

Former Deputy President of the Senate, and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has successfully undergone the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening for governorship aspirants.

Ekweremadu, who was received by the National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa, was screened by the party’s national governorship screening panel on Thursday.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise, Ekweremadu, who was the first governorship aspirant to be screened in the South East, rated the exercise high.

“Today, the PDP is holding the screening exercise of its gubernatorial aspirants in the South East and all over the country, zone by zone. In the South East, the exercise is taking place in Enugu and it is an important step in the party’s preparations for the 2023 general election.

“But because there is no governorship election coming up in 2023 in Imo State where there is already an All Progressives Congress (APC) in place and Anambra where an All Progressives Grand Alliance Government (APGA) government was recently installed based on an off-season election, the governorship aspirants screening exercise in the South East is only holding for Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi aspirants.

“So, I have gone to meet with the panel and I have been successfully screened. It was quite smooth and the people were quite friendly and courteous. The system is perfect and we hope that the exercise will continue to be smooth as I met it.





“I am sure the National Assembly and State Assembly aspirants, who had their exercise yesterday probably had the same experience of a smooth process, which is exactly what we have been advocating. Let us have a transparent and smooth process.

“PDP has come a long way and should be able to have sufficient experience to manage this kind of process and I can see the experience coming to play.

“So, I want to thank the officials of the PDP in Enugu State and the South East for a job well done so far,” he stated.

