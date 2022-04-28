Bandits abduct Kaduna village head, demand petrol, recharge cards, cigarettes as ransom

Bandits have abducted Mr Ayuba Dodo Dakolo, the village head of Rijana, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Findings gathered that the village head was abducted alongside other farmers at Kurmi.

A community leader in the area said the bandits have demanded an undisclosed amount, saying, “but we told them we can not raise the money”.

According to the source, the bandits then decided to present a list of items for the release of the traditional ruler.

“They want us to buy tramadol, gallons of petrol, engine oil, recharge cards and cigarettes.

“We have spoken with the village head and he is fine.





“They also threatened to kill him if we fail to bring these items,” the source declared.

The state police command and the state government are yet to issue a statement over the incident.

