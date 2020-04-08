Engage small holder farmers

Small holder farmers need to make suggestions, sell ideas to government, explain their challenges and issues in agricultural procedures, demand for aid and improvement in various agricultural activities in order to boost food production and security.

There is also need to create a platform for them to dialogue with relevant stakeholders and authorities to fashion out a mode of operation that will ensure that pandemics or economic meltdown do not affect the agricultural sectors.

Farmers are in the best position to suggest ways to scale up agricultural production and marketing strategies involved in the farming seasons to ensure a bumper harvest.

Series of round table discussion needs to be organised in order to ensure a smooth planting season and harvest; getting agricultural land, possible cultivation and best methodology or techniques that will be used in this new farming seasons.

This will also enable farmers to suggest ways in which the agricultural policy of government can be implemented and the best way to implement it.

But for such dialogue to exist, farmers need to first form a registered farmers cooperative society so that they will be able to benefit from

Federal Government projects; channel their felt needs, get loans and supports or the necessary agricultural aid and research materials. In fact the round table discussion will also help the government to be able to share various perspectives of ongoing agricultural projects in the country.

This is the best time for such dialogue and this is the way forward in developing the agricultural sector.

Michael Adedotun Oke

talentupgradeglobalconcept@gmail.com

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Bodies Are Being Left In Streets In An Overwhelmed Ecuadorian City

The streets of Ecuador’s western city of Guayaquil are deserted, with few residents in sight and a few dead, as bodies are being left in the streets of this overwhelmed place. The coronavirus pandemic is overloading the public services in the country’s most populous city to a point of collapse. Hospitals have no beds left to accept… Read full story

Alternate Perspectives On Nigeria’s Covid-19 Response

First, my thoughts and prayers go to our health workers. These men and women of valour risking it all battling at the frontline of COVID-19 are the true heroes of the moment. Almost every country in the world is shut, trying frantically to curb and reverse the spread of the coronavirus. Over the last weeks, major cities… Read full story

A Salute To Caregivers On The Frontlines