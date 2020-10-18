EndSARS: We are concerned about anger, disaffection in Nigeria ― Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said he and his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) were concerned about discontent, hunger and anger in the country and would be ready to work with other stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

Fayemi said the raging nationwide #EndSARS protests resulted from years of pent-up emotion, anger and hunger in the land, adding that the governors are committed to larger reform of the polity not only much-taunted Police reform.

The Governor spoke, on Sunday, at the Special thanksgiving mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Old Garage, Ado-Ekiti as part of activities to mark the second anniversary of his administration in office.

Fayemi said he understood the frustration of the young Nigerian Citizens who had taken to the streets for the past one week, noting that he had used his younger years to participate in similar protests against bad governance, especially military dictatorship.

He said: “There is a lot of anger in the land, there is a lot of hunger in the land, pent-up emotion. There is disillusion in the land. As a young man who spent much time in the barricades protesting bad governance, I can understand what is going on now.

“I and my colleagues are concerned and we are committed to reforms not just about SARS because we will be making a mistake that the general disaffection in the land is all about SARS. “Like Your Lordship (the Bishop) had said, the government should be allowed to address the problems that have cropped up.”

Fayemi who described himself as a product of God’s mercy sought for forgiveness from those who he might have offended in the discharge of his duties as the State’s Chief Executive, adding he had sworn to an oath to do what is just and fair noting that his actions so far in the office were based on fairness and justice.

The Governor said he would always be thankful to God for giving him the grace to serve Ekiti people again, saying he sees himself as an instrument in God’s hands and sees the governorship seat as missionary work.

He added: “If I had gotten my second term normally. I would have ceased being governor now and I know I wouldn’t have been NGF Chairman now. God has a purpose in our lives.”

Speaking, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaye charged Governor Fayemi to use the remaining two years in office to build worthy legacies for the benefit of the people.

The cleric also enjoined the Governor to use the opportunity of his mid-term to re-strategize and execute more people-oriented policies and projects since “time waits for no man.”

Bishop Ajakaye, however, told the congregation that he carried out an independent investigation of one of the ongoing signature projects being executed in the state and the World Bank attested to the Governor’s accountability and integrity in governance.

He said: “I have gone round to see your projects and I went to see the massive Water Corporation building along Iworoko Road and I called a top World Bank officer to tell him what I saw. The officer told me what do I expect, he told me that the Governor is accountable.”

Bishop Ajakaye enjoined the Governor to build strong structures that are greater than strong people because “while strong structures last, strong people will fade away.”

The bishop urged Fayemi to be focused in the discharge of his duties and look beyond his years in office saying “success without a worthy successor is a failure in reality.”

