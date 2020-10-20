EndSARS: US closes consulate office in Lagos

Due to the 24-hour curfew declared by the Lagos State government, on Tuesday, the United States Embassy has closed its consulate office in Lagos for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a message for American citizens, shared on the Twitter handle of US Mission in Nigeria, @USinNigeria, the United States asked its citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and check local media for updates and traffic advisories.

The statement read: “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20.

“Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.”

